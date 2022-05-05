Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata to Have 4 AM Show at Chennai's Rohini Silver Screens

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated action drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata, a special show will be screened in the famous Rohini Silver Screens of Chennai. The craze revolving around the film was witnessed at the time of the trailer launch of Parasuram’s directorial, which set the internet ablaze. Now the latest inside scoop states that the Telugu film is getting a special 4 AM show for fans on the main screen of the iconic venue.

One of the most popular cinema theatres of Chennai, Rohini Silver Screens rarely witnesses a Telugu film getting a 4 AM special show. Apart from Rohini Silver Screens, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will hit the theatres on May 12, will be released in a record number of 603 locations in the United States.

And interestingly, it is the first time that a Telugu movie is being released in so many different locations. However, as per media reports, the movie will be having its premiere shows in the neighbouring state and it will have a record number of premieres in Chennai.

Well, the record number of releases and the special show is enough to give a hint about the legion of fans Mahesh Babu enjoys in Tamil Nadu. Fans have made it obvious that they cannot wait to see him in this commercial entertainer, opposite Keerthy Suresh. After all, Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the first collaboration of the duo.

The actioner has already been postponed multiple times and now has locked May 12 for its release. Apart from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, the movie features Ilez Badugrov, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and Samuthira in prominent roles. Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie is backed by Gopichand Achanta, Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, and Ram Achanta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Tollywood superstar will also be sharing the screen space with Pooja Hegde in Trivikram Srinivas’s upcoming drama tentatively titled SSMB28. And next, he will be collaborating with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the project tentatively titled SSMB29, which is being touted as a jungle-based adventure.

