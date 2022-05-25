Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Dream Run At US Box Office Continues

Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata hit the big screen on May 12 on over 2,000 screens across the globe. Despite mixed reviews, the film is having a good run at the box office.

So far the film has done some amazing business overseas, especially in the US. The movie has so far grossed $2.3 million at the US box office from 155 locations.

This is not the first time a Mahesh Babu film has performed brilliantly at the box office. Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru were equally good in the international market. This is the fourth successful 100 Cr+ movie for the actor.

Bharat Ane Nenu, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Koratala Shiva, grossed $3 million at the US box office and became the highest-grossing Mahesh Babu film in there. Next on the list is Maharshi, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, which was a super hit at the box office.

The third one was Sarileru Neekevvaru directed by Anil Ravipudi with Mahesh Babu as the hero. The film grossed more than $2 million at the US box office.

It is worth noting that Mahesh Babu has a massive fan following on a global scale. The Parasuram directorial has been very well received as it was the second choice for moviegoers in the USA, just behind Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film shows Mahesh Babu romancing Keerthy Suresh. The actor’s character is fighting with the corrupt system.

The Director of Sarkaru Vaari Paataa recently tweeted his sentiments and thanked the entire team as well as the audience for the success and response to his new film. He wrote, “Heartfelt Thanks to my hero @urstrulyMahesh garu, Our Beautiful Kalaavathi @KeerthyOfficial, My brother @MusicThaman, Our producers @MythriOfficial @GMBents @14ReelsPlus, Our DOP @madhie1, My Direction team.. #SarkaruVaariPaata #BlockbusterSVP."

