Mahesh Babu's Sister-in-Law Actress Shilpa Shirodkar Tests Covid-19 Positive

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, sister-in-law of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu tested positive for Covid-19 and took to social media on Wednesday to share the update with her fans and followers. She shared a picture on Instagram and informed that she is on her 4th day of quarantine. She wrote, “COVID POSITIVE !!!#day4 Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules… your Government knows what is best for you. Lots of love ❤️ #ɢᴇᴛᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ #maskon #staysafe." Take a look at her post:

Advertisement

Shilpa Shirodkar has featured in several Hindi films like Hum, Gopi Kishan, Kishan Kanhaiya and Khuda Gawah. Shilpa was last seen in the film Guns Of Banaras.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor have tested positive for Covid-19. Arjun’s cousin, film producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani have also been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

However, Arjun’s girlfriend, actress and celebrity judge Malaika Arora’s report has come out negative, her team confirmed to us. Arjun and Malaika were recently spotted together on a romantic dinner date in Mumbai. The two arrived together in the same car and also posed for paparazzi. Arjun and Malaika had previously tested positive for the coronavirus in September 2020.

This comes two weeks after Arjun’s aunt Maheep Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19. Shanaya informed about her Covid diagnosis on December 15 by issuing an official statement on Instagram. The actress said that she had mild symptoms and isolated herself.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.