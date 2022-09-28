Mahesh Babu's Sister Manjula Mourns Mom Indira's Death, Says 'Though Apart, I Know You'll Protect Us'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passed away on Wednesday morning, September 28. She breathed her last at 4 am. It is reported that she was suffering from age-related health issues from the past few days and was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. Following the news of her demise, Mahesh’s sister Manjula Ghattamaneni penned a heartbreaking tribute to their mother.

Taking to Instagram, Manjula shared a picture of Indira and called her mother her first Guru. “Dear Mom, You are my first Guru, my foundation and my heart. Your love has been my protection.You are the biggest influence in my life. My mom knew only giving, giving, giving all through her life and did not ask anything for herself. There has not been a single day in our childhood where we missed her presence. She took care of all our needs in her usual selfless loving way."

“Her warmth is felt by anyone who came in contact with her. She has a great sense of humour,wit and infectious laughter. In her presence, I always felt a deep sense of security,comfort,acceptance and belonging that only a mother can give her child. She has never said no for anything.I didn’t have a single argument with her in my entire life," she added.

“I am very grateful for all that you have done for us mom. I can never thank you enough. Your spirit of selfless giving and sacrifice is beyond any words. We are blessed to have you as our mother and we are indebted to you for everything you have done for us! Even though we are apart, I know you will always protect us with your unconditional love.You will continue to live in our hearts forever."

She concluded the note by showering her mother with love. “I love you very much. Love and prayers on your further journey," she wrote.

Fans took to the comments section and offered their condolences. Mahesh Babu and Manjula Ghattamaneni were born to yesteryear star Krishna and Indira Devi. They are two of the five children born to the couple. Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu’s elder brother Ramesh Babu breathed his last due to an age-related illness.

