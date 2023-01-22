Mahesh Babu's Son Leaves for His First Cultural Trip Abroad, Mom Namrata Shirodkar Says 'Part of Me Has Left...'

Namrata Shirodhkar is a proud mother of two. The 50-year-old actress has always celebrated her children’s successes and special moments. Whether it's their first performance on stage or memorable moments from their time together, the actress seems to cherish it all. Time and again, she takes to social media to share how proud she is of her children, Gautam and Sitara. On Friday, the actress shared her feelings as her son was leaving for his first cultural trip abroad all by himself and we are sure every mother would resonate with Namrata.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata Shirodhkar shared that her son has gone on his first cultural trip aboard. She also penned down her feelings by writing, “It's almost like a part of me has left and there was this void I felt for the whole day up until he left and then it started to normalise…slowly…It’s a sad sad feeling which may never change till he’s back in our home and in front of our eyes. Our little big boy has flown the nest. Wishing you a week of fun, happiness, adventure and above all finding yourself GG. Hope this trip is totally worth it my baby…can’t wait to have you back.” Along with the note, she also posted a few pictures of her son and his group as they were leaving.

Earlier on December 1, 2022, Namrata Shirodhkar posted a video from her son’s high school theatre show where he performed for the first time. In the video, her son can be seen on the stage playing his role. There were also a couple of images of Namrata and her daughter Sitara having fun with Gautam as well. Additionally, there were a few pictures of him with his classmates. Namrata wrote how proud she was of her son and added that she cannot wait to see more of him. “He’s not the love expert but he has friends who are. GG’s first theatre production at high school…and he pulled it off in style!! Not to mention Frozen’s a family favourite…so this was just so wholesome to watch Can’t wait to see more of this, my boy…so so proud of you Gautam Ghattamaneni, Love you so so much.”

Namrata Sirodhkar was crowned Femina Miss India in 1993. Namrata has acted in several films such as Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, and Bride and Prejudice, among others. Following her marriage to Telugu actor Mahesh Babu in 2005, she quit acting.

