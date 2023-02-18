Home » News » Movies » Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 May Clash With Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 May Clash With Rajinikanth’s Jailer

The SSMB28 film crew is planning to release the film in early August this year and it may clash with a couple of other big releases.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 16:02 IST

Hyderabad, India

SSMB28 was going to release on April 28 this year.
SSMB28 was going to release on April 28 this year.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been shooting for his next film SSMB28 with director Trivikram. The movie was on schedule, but it had to be stopped due to Mahesh losing both his parents last year. The new schedule of the film has started recently. Now, the movie is being shot in Dubai. The makers of the film are planning to release it in early August this year. However, the movie is likely to clash with a couple of other big releases, according to reports. The first film that Mahesh’s SSMB28 might be clashing with is Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which is expected to release on August 11.

Jailer is one of the highly-anticipated Tamil projects of the year. The second film that SSMB28 may be clashing with is the Bollywood flick Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This film will also release on August 11 and will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Advertisement

For Mahesh Babu, the year 2022 was a tragic one as he lost both his parents. He first lost his mother in September; and two months later, his father Krishna also passed away on November 15.

SSMB28 was going to release on April 28 this year, but the series of personal tragedies that transpired with the actor led to the shooting being delayed. The new release date decided by the makers is said to be August 9. Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical digital streaming rights for the film, according to reports.

RELATED NEWS

Trivikram and Mahesh are reuniting after 12 years, and SSMB28 is expected to be a high-octane action entertainer. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela will play the female leads in the film.

The movie was first announced in May 2021. The first schedule of shooting took place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad for a week, after which the locations changed according to the script. The first schedule reportedly involved some great action sequences being shot.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 18, 2023, 16:02 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 16:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Displays Curves In White Bikini While Holidaying In Kashmir, See The Diva's Sexiest Swimwear Looks

+8PHOTOS

Karishma Tanna Looks Smoking Hot In Blue Monokini During Kashmir Vacation, Check Out Her Sexy Swimwear Moments