Mahesh Babu's Voice for Prabhas' Radhe Shyam: Report

With its posters, teasers, and songs from the film, Prabhas’s next film Radhe Shyam has garnered an amazing response from fans. The period love drama, set in the 1970s, has generated a lot of buzz ahead of its release. And, the producers are doing everything they can to ensure a successful box office debut.

As per the latest buzz, Mahesh Babu has been roped in for the Telugu remake of Prabhas’s film. He is expected to give his voice to Prabhas’ character. There is no official confirmation yet.

If this information proves to be true, Mahesh Babu’s fantastic narration will make the film even more spectacular.

Advertisement

Well, this is not the first time that Mahesh Babu is going to do something like this. Previously, he lent his voice to Jr. NTR starrer Jalsa and Pawan Kalyan’s Baadshah. Both the movies were blockbusters.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan has joined the team of Radhe Shyam as a narrator for the film. After Project K, which is in the production phase, this is Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas’s second collaboration.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde feature in the lead roles of Radhe Shyam. Pooja Hegde is expected to appear in a never-before-seen avatar. Radha Krishna Kumar has written and directed the film. Radhey Shyam is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. UV Creations and T-Series are producing the film under the banner of Gopi Krishna Movies. The film’s score is composed by S. Thaman. The plot is set in 1970s Europe.

The cinematography is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa. The edits will be taken care of by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Advertisement

It was supposed to be released on July 30, 2021. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed. The film was later scheduled to be released on January 14, 2022, to coincide with the Sankranthi festival. However, due to a rise in Omicron variant cases, it was postponed indefinitely. On March 11, 2022, the film will eventually be released.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.