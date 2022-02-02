Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar Shares Emotional Post Remembering Her Father

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar has a good fan following on social media. Recently, she shared an emotional post on Instagram remembering her late father Nitin Shirodkar. Sharing an old photo of her father, Namrata said that her father’s love has remained as ‘the most potent moral force’ in her life.

In the Instagram post Namrata wrote, “I do not stand alone. What stands behind me is the most potent moral force in my life… The love of my father! 16 long years and I miss you as much each day… I have so much of you in my heart. Always believing that you are somewhere happy and proud of me."

Namrata shared the old photo of her father two day ago. This post has received more than thirty thousand likes till now. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, Namrata’s sister has also commented on the photo. Shilpa shared red heart emoticons in her comment. Many of Namrata’s fans also posted emotional comments.

One of the users wrote, “His blessings are always with you mam", while another one said, “Your smile is a reflection of his smile."

It has been many years since Namrata’s father left this world but she has made it a point to remember him in the most beautiful way. Like every other girl she too loved her father with all her heart. It is clear from her post that he was her greatest support system in both her personal and professional life.

Last year also, on the occasion of her father’s birth anniversary Namrata wrote an emotional post sharing her father’s photo. “To the best papa in the whole wide world. Happy happy birthday / Love you forever," she wrote on Instagram.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu got married in 2005 and they have two children- son Gautham and daughter Sitara.

