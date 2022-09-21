Mahesh Bhatt Birthday: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Join Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan For Lowkey Celebration

Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their way to Mahesh Bhatt’s house to celebrate his birthday. The ace director turned 74 years old on Wednesday. Soni Razdan shared an inside picture from the birthday celebrations, revealing that it was a low-key affair with only family members present.

In the picture, Mahesh was seen seated in the middle while Alia, Soni and Ranbir surrounded him. Also present in the frame were Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Kunal Kapoor, Tina Razdan Hertzke and Rahul Bhatt. Sharing the picture, Soni wrote, “It’s all in the family." The family was seen wearing shades of black in the frame-worthy picture.

Alia also shared a picture of her father from the midnight party and wrote a sweet note for him. “Happy birthday pops .. May your days be full of aloo fry," she wrote, sharing a picture of the filmmaker holding a piece of what appears to be an aloo fry.

Mahesh Bhatt began his career as a filmmaker with Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain and went on to deliver critically acclaimed films such as Lahu Ke Do Rang, Arth, Saaransh, Naam, Daddy, Jurm, Aashiqui, Sadak, Junoon, Gunaah, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Criminal and Zakhm, to name a few.

His last film as a director was Sadak 2, which was released in 2020. The film marked his first film with Alia Bhatt. Skipping the theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Sadak 2 released on the OTT platform but did not perform as well as the original film. Besides Alia, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, Alia has starred in four movies since Sadak 2’s release. The actress was seen in RRR earlier this year, followed by Gangubai Kathiadwadi, her home productions Darlings and the recently released Brahmastra. She will soon be seen in the Hollywood film Heart of Stone and also has Jee Le Zara in the pipeline.

