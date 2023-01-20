Mahesh Bhatt Undergoes Heart Surgery After His Health Deteriorated; Rahul Bhatt Shares Update

Veteran director Mahesh Bhatt is reportedly not keeping well. A few days back the celebrated filmmaker’s health deteriorated and he underwent an angioplasty after being taken to the hospital. As per a report in ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt was suggested a heart surgery following his check-up.

Reportedly, the surgery was conducted this week in Mumbai. The news portal also connected with Mahesh Bhatt’s son Rahul to confirm the reports. Rahul Bhatt informed that his father was taken to the hospital 4 days ago and he underwent a heart surgery there. Updating about his health condition, Rahul said that Mahesh Bhatt is back home and now recovering.

“But all’s well that ends well. He is alright now and back home. I cannot give you more details as too many people were not allowed in the hospital," he was quoted as saying. It is to be noted there has been no response by Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt or any other family member on the same.

Advertisement

It was in November last year, Mahesh Bhatt made his ‘grand debut’ as a grandfather. Filmmaker-producer couldn’t hide his joy when his daughter Alia Bhatt and son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl, Raha. Mahesh Bhatt expressed his happiness at playing the new role as life turned a new leaf. Speaking to the portal, he said, “Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our ‘tribe’ increase." Calling the role of a grandfather to be the ‘most important’ one, Mahesh Bhatt said he just couldn’t wait.

On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt is gearing up for his upcoming project 1920: Horrors of Heart. Written by him, the film will feature Avika Gor, who grabbed everyone’s attention with her performance in Balika Vadhu. 1920: Horrors of Heart will mark her Bollywood debut. Apart from Avika Gor, the movie will also see Randheer Rai in a key role. The film is produced by Vikram Bhatt and directed by his daughter Krishna Bhatt.

Read all the Latest Movies News here