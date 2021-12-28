Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes Will Always Have Love-hate Relationship, Says Lara Dutta

When celebrities squabble, it often provides a source of entertainment to the onlookers but if you are able to connect to them personally, you are sure to be left heartbroken. A perfect example of this would be Indian tennis stars Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes who had a major split back in 2000. The major falling out had been documented in the seven-part docu-series ‘Break Point’ that came out earlier this year and generated renewed interest in their story. Now, Bhupathi’s wife and actress Lara Dutta has said that both of them will always have a love-hate relationship throughout their life.

Talking to Free Press Journal, the former Miss Universe praised the docu-series ‘Break Point’ and lauded directors Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari for doing a wonderful job and exploring a format that had not been done before. She said one didn’t have to be a tennis fan to enjoy it. Asked about the equation between her husband and Paes, she said, “They can never be separated from each other. Mahesh and Leander are going to have this love-hate relationship throughout their life."

She spoke about a variety of topics in the interview, ranging from her fitness mantra to working in her upcoming series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. She called working on the show a refreshing experience and her co-stars a mad bunch to handle. “Family dramas might be common, but this dysfunctional family is unlike any you have seen before. We can’t wait for everyone to join this crazy family on their crazy adventure," she said.

Lara also expressed her happiness at good content with taboo subjects coming out these days. She said the taboo part needs to be taken off and the subject needs to be normalized and talked about through the content.

The actress recently received rave reviews for her performance in the recently released Hiccups and Hookups. Her next series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee stars Naseeruddin Shah, Soha Ali Khan, Raghubir Yadav, Anya Singh, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar and Varun Thakur.

