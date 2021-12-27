Mahesh Manjrekar Announces A Film With Bigg Boss Marathi Finalist Jay Dudhane

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 3, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, has concluded with Vishal Nikam becoming the winner of this season. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 was aired, on December 26, on Colors TV. During the grand finale event host Mahesh Manjrekar announced that he would soon make a film with runner-up Jay Dudhane.

Mahesh Manjrekar also used the occasion of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 grand finale to announce the title of the movie. He said that he wanted to make the announcement regarding the film later but found the grand finale as the appropriate platform. The film featuring Jay will be named Shaniwarwada.

After the announcement his fans and co-actors from Marathi film industry are sharing congratulatory messages for Jay on social media. Jay’s fans on the internet have said that though has not made it to the title of Big Boss Marathi 3, he has already impressed the filmmakers with his acting skills.

Before becoming the runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Jay Dudhane won MTV Splitsvilla 13 along with Aditi Rajput, in October.

This film will be Jay Dudhane’s first big budget film. The time spent at the Big Boss house has brought immense popularity for Jay Dudhane, as the actor was seen excelling in the tasks given by Big Boss.

Reality show Big Boss Marathi 3 has ended with Vishal Nikam emerging as the winner. Vikas Patil, Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah and Utkarsh Shinde were the other finalists of this season.

