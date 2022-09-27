Mahesh Manjrekar Reveals The Story Behind 'All Is Well' Tagline For Bigg Boss Marathi 4

Bigg Boss Marathi is back with its season 4. Mahesh Manjrekar, the host of the show, on October 2. The title track of season 4 has garnered immense praise and at the same time its tagline ‘All is Well’ has generated curiosity. Bigg Boss fans are wondering if “All is well" even suits Bigg Boss.

At a press conference, when Mahesh was asked the reason behind “All is Well" tagline of Bigg Boss, the actor-director said, “I came out of cancer. After the operation, I opened my eyes. That was the ‘all is well moment for me." Recalling those days, Mahesh said, “My cancer operation lasted for almost 15 hours. When I opened my eyes after 15 hours, I realized that I was alive and to reassure myself I said ‘all is well'". This came as a surprise to all the people, who applauded the man.

Advertisement

Earlier, Mahesh said that he wanted Siddharth Jadhav, Gaurav More, Shivali Parab, Namrata Sambherao, and Praveen Tardi in season 4 as they could take the show to different levels.

Top showsha video

When asked how Mahesh handles the trolls, especially related to Bigg Boss, he gave a befitting reply. Mahesh said, “I don’t pay attention to trollers. I also advise my kids not to read those comments. Everyone has fans. So if I bash a contestant, his fans will think I’m discriminating. But there’s no way around it. I’m never discriminating." He further stated that I don’t have any favourite contestant. It is the audience who decides the winner. So I may like a contestant the way the fans like him".

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here