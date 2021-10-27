Mahesh Manjrekar Shares His Experience of Shooting Antim The Final Truth While Battling Cancer

Actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar is all set to come out with his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. The movie stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma in lead roles and is a remake of 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. During the making of the movie, Manjrekar was also undergoing treatment for his cancer diagnosis. In a recent interview the 63-year-old actor revealed how filming during the cancer treatment went.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Manjrekar said that he was lucky the chemotherapy did not affect me. The actor said, “I had to undergo chemo first before a huge surgery. During the shooting also, it didn’t affect me." Manjrekar said that he has realised that it is a person’s passion for work that drives them. He also told the national daily, “I always think positively, so when I was told I have cancer, it didn’t shock me. I accepted it. There are so many people who get cancer. They fight and survive. So it didn’t bother me too much."

Manjrekar also complimented the actors of the movie Salman and Aayush as he said that they were very cooperative.

Manjrekar mentioned that the cast and crew were caring and helping. There was no problem while shooting the movie and he was quite comfortable.

In Antim: The Final Truth, Salman plays the role of a cop who is all set to fight his arch enemy and a gangster, played by Aayush. It is also interesting to note that Aayush will be seen sharing screen space with his brother-in-law Salman in a movie for the first time. Aayush is married to Salman’s sister Arpita Khan.

Antim will be released in cinema halls on November 26.

