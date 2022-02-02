Mahesh Manjrekar to Say Goodbye To Bigg Boss Marathi? Actor-Host Answers

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi concluded on December 26, 2021. Viewers and lovers of the show are now missing it during their nighttime. A few netizens raised the matter on social media, tagging the show’s presenter, Mahesh Manjrekar, requesting him to launch season 4 as early as possible.

Manjrekar, as the host, was just as interesting to watch as the participants in making this season a success. Every week, even when things went bad, Manjrekar could be seen interacting with the contestants and complimenting the one who played a decent game. However, there has been speculation that Manjrekar may not host the next installment of Bigg Boss Marathi. Recently, Manjaraker revealed the same in an interview.

Manjrekar’s three-year agreement with Bigg Boss Marathi has expired. He stated that he had a good time working for three years. He had a three-year agreement as a host, which has since expired. He had a great deal of fun hosting for all these years. “Let’s see who is hosting it now," he continued, “and then I will watch the show with you."

Further, he said that many individuals in the industry are really good hosts and talented. No matter whether you call me again or not, “I will be happy," he said. “However, the Big Boss Marathi crew was quite supportive of me for three years," he concluded.

Mahesh Manjrekar presented Bigg Boss Marathi seasons 1, 2, and 3 and the audience loved him to bits.

