Mahesh Manjrekar’s Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Koncha Courts Controversy Over Bold Scenes

Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial debut, the upcoming Marathi film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Koncha, has sparked controversy before its theatrical release. The film is all set to premiere on big screens on the occasion of Makarsankranti, January 14. A few scenes from the film’s trailer have been objected to by the National Commission for Women.

Following this, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, alleging the makers have shown bold and sexual scenes in the trailer of the film. The trailer of Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Koncha has been removed from YouTube and will be re-released soon.

A few days ago, the film’s director, Mahesh Manjrekar, shared the poster of the film, saying that the film will be released in your nearest cinema halls on January 14.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s Instagram post:

The film has been bankrolled by Narendra Hirawat and Shreyans Hirawat and stars Marathi actors Prem Dharamadhikari, Varad Nagwekar, Chhaya Kadam, Shashank Shende, Rohit Haldikar, and Kashmera Shah.

Some of the scenes in the film are said to be highly objectionable, leading to controversy.

NCW sources also say that a legal complaint has been lodged by the National Commission for Women before the Central Agencies of Information and Broadcasting Department.

This upcoming film by Mahesh Manjrekar is said to be a different film than all his films so far. The recent controversy surrounding the film has created a lot of buzz in the Marathi film industry for its shocking scenes in the trailer.

Meanwhile, moviegoers are getting more excited about seeing the film in theatres, and an official statement from actor-turned-director Mahesh Manjrekar regarding the recent controversy is expected.

