Malayalam actors Asif Ali and Mamta Mohandas-starrer romantic comedy Maheshum Maruthiyum has been in the headlines for a long time now because of its unique concept. Production house Goodwill Entertainments has decided to keep the momentum steady and dropped a motion poster for the same. The motion poster shows Mahesh (Asif) and Gowri (Mamta)’s characters spending a good time together. They are shown along with a car as Maheshum Maruthiyum is a love triangle. The best part of this motion poster is its soulful romantic music composed by Kedar and Harinarayan’s soulful lyrics. The music reflects the mood of the film. The motion poster ends with Asif and Mamta smiling with their heads resting on the 80s model Maruti car. This heartfelt glimpse has grabbed a lot of eyeballs and struck a chord with the audience. A fan wrote that Asif is all set to again prove his acting mettle amongst the viewers.

Besides the motion poster, a teaser for this film was also dropped by the production company Goodwill Entertainments, showing Gowri talking about a girl’s expectations of a relationship. Social media users appreciated the natural on-screen chemistry between Asif and Mamta which was quite appreciated in Kadha Thudarunnu as well. Kadha Thudarunnu revolves around the storyline of Vijayalakshmi Nambiar (Mamta) who is devastated to the core after her husband’s death.

Advertisement

However, her life changes for good after a meeting with the auto-rickshaw driver Preman (Jayaram). How her life changes forms the core theme of Kadha Thudarunnu. Written and directed by Sathyan Anthikad, Kadha Thudarunnu made strides at the box office and received accolades for being a must-watch family film. Mamta was the show stealer in this film as she had to shed her glam avatar and take up the role of a woman who strives hard to survive with her daughter.

The audience is expecting that Maheshum Maruthiyum can also be successful similarly and once again prove that Asif-Mamta’s on-screen chemistry is lucky for the filmmakers. All set to be released on March 10, Maheshum Maruthiyum boasts a stellar star cast comprising Vijay Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, Varun Dhara, Rony David Raj, Prashanth Alexander and others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here