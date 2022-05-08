Mahhi Vij Alleges Getting Rape Threats From Man Who Also 'Banged Her Car' | Deets Inside

Television actress Mahhi Vij took to Twitter on Saturday night and shared an unpleasant incident. The actress alleged that a man banged into her car and turned abusive with her. Mahhi further claimed that the man also gave her rape threats. Mahhi’s daughter Tara was also in the car when the incident took place. Taking to Twitter, Mahhi shared a video of the man’s car’s number plate and sought help from Mumbai police.

“This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us," she wrote.

Advertisement

Soon after, replied to her Tweet and wrote, “Please visit the nearest police station and lodge your Complaint." To this, the actress re-tweeted saying she has already lodged a complaint with the Worli police station.

The incident has left Mahhi Vij’s fans and netizens shocked. “Omg!! Don’t tolerate it!! Take this matter up!! Not done!! Absolutely pathetic!! What’s happening around us all today?" one of the social media user Tweeted.

Advertisement

Mahhi Vij is married to television actor Jay Bhanushali, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 15. Mahhi, on the other hand, has featured in several shows including Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Balika Vadhu, and Na Aana Is Des Laado among others. Recently, Mahhi also hinted at participating in the next season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. When asked about entering the Bigg Boss house, the actress said, “Never say never." However, she further added, “but as of now, no. I don’t want to leave her (Tara), she’s too small."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.