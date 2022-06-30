Mahhi Vij Claims Her Cook Threatened To Stab Her, Says 'I Am Scared For My Daughter'

Jay Bhanushali’s wife and television actress Mahhi Jiv was recently abused and threatened by her cook. In an interview with E-Times, the actress claimed that their temporary cook not only got drunk but also hurled abuses at them. Unfolding the incident, Mahhi alleged that it all started after they were warned that their cook had been stealing. While Jay tried to settle the bill, the cook only demanded money but also abused them.

“It had just been three days and we were alerted that he’s stealing. I had waited to inform Jay. When Jay came, he wanted to settle the bill but the cook demanded to be paid for the entire month. When Jay tried to reason out, he said ‘200 biharis laake khada kar dunga’. He got drunk and started hurling abuses at us. We went to the cops. I don’t care if anything happens to me, but I was scared for my daughter," Mahhi Vij said.

The actress further told the news portal that she is very scared for her family. She further expressed anger at the incident and added that there will be no point in protesting if the cook stabs her. “When we went to the police station he kept calling me. I have all the recordings. Seeing whatever is happening everywhere, it is very scary. What if he stabs me? If something happens to me, people will protest later. What’s the point then? I am scared for my family’s safety. I heard he will be out on bail. What if he actually gets men after coming out of the jail and targets us?" she added.

Meanwhile, in the deleted tweet, Mahhi had written, “Scared for my and my daughter’s life. Police and Jay caught this cook and now leaving him on bail to kill us. Wow marne ke baad morcha nikalna he openly said which was shown to police ki chaaku maar dunga tujhe."

Mahhi Vij has worked in several shows including Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Balika Vadhu, and Na Aana Is Des Laado among others.

