Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali's Cook Arrested After Couple Files FIR For Issuing Death Threats

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s cook has been reportedly arrested for allegedly threatening to kill the television couple and their daughter, Tara. Earlier this week, it was reported that Mahhi and Jay had filed an FIR against the cook over the alleged threats.

According to Mid-Day, the police have now revealed that the cook — identified as Santosh Yadav — was arrested on Wednesday evening. The cook made the threat after he and Mahhi’s family had a dispute over his salary.

“The actor had contacted the police via Twitter and later lodged a FIR at the Oshiwara police station. The accused was booked under sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC on June 29 evening. The police arrested him on the same day and on June 30, he was produced before the Andheri metropolitan court," a police officer was quoted in the report. Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Sanjay Latkar later confirmed the arrest.

The television actress had posted and deleted tweets regarding the incident earlier this week. In the deleted tweet, Mahhi had written, “Scared for my and my daughter’s life. Police and Jay caught this cook and now leaving him on bail to kill us. Wow marne ke baad morcha nikalna he openly said which was shown to police ki chaaku maar dunga tujhe."

Speaking with ETimes recently, Mahhi alleged that it all started after they were warned that their cook had been stealing. While Jay tried to settle the bill, the cook not only demanded money but also abused them. She claimed that he got drunk and started hurling abuses. “We went to the cops. I don’t care if anything happens to me, but I was scared for my daughter," Mahhi Vij said.

