Mahhi Vij Shares Cryptic Post for Husband Jay Bhanushali, Says 'People May Destroy Your Image...'

A lot of equations have been changing in the Bigg Boss 15 house, and as the race to the top five has begun, a lot more will change. Jay Bhanushali recently felt betrayed by Karan Kundrra and seemed to distrust him. Jay was seen saying that he’ll be a fool to trust Karan again or be cordial or friends with him. The conversation took place between Jay and Nishant Bhat after the choreographer degrade Karan and Tejasswi Praksh from VIP to Non-VIP zone during the Tabadala task.

Jay’s actor-wife Mahhi Vij, who has been constantly supporting him from outside the house, shared a cryptic post recently amid all these. Taking to Instagram, she wrote that people may destroy one’s image but they will not be able to take away the good deeds. Her post read, “People may destroy your image, stain your personality but they cannot take away your good deeds because no matter how they describe you, you’ll still be admired by those who know you really better."

Former Bigg Boss contestant Aarti Singh supported Mahhi and wrote in the comment section, “Well @mahhivij most simple saying but means so much kutte bhuakte hain aur hathi chup chaap apne rasste jata . Let people talk … we know who we are."

Mahi also shared a video of their daughter Tara kissing Jay’s photo.

Meanwhile, a recently released promo of Bigg Boss 15 showed Jay Bhanushali getting involved in a fight with Vishal Kotian following questions from the press. Their fight takes an ugly turn as both of them start pushing each other. The rest of the housemates are seen trying to stop them.

