Mahima Chaudhry Battles Breast Cancer, Pardes Actress Breaks Down While Sharing Her Story; Watch

Anupam Kher revealed Mahima Chaudhry battled breast cancer. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video in which an emotional Mahima opened up about her diagnosis and her treatment. Mahima revealed that she opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis with Anupam after he reached out to her for a role in his upcoming film, The Signature. She revealed that she found out about breast cancer during her yearly sonography.

A biopsy was performed and the cancer cells were discovered. She was advised to chemotherapy and Mahima broke down. However, she was assured that she would recover. She went on to narrate how her mother reacted and confirmed that she has now recovered.

Sharing her emotional story, Anupam wrote, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!" Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!"

Mahima reposted the video and wrote, “Thank you dear @anupampkher for your love and support!" Genelia Deshmukh took to the comments section to show Mahima her support. “More power to you @mahimachaudhry1 (Anupam) Sir you are always amazing and someone that person to lean on."

Mahima has starred in a few hit movies. These include Daag (1999), Dil Kya Kare (1999), Dhadkan (2000), Kurukshetra (2000), Lajja (2001), and Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002).

