Home » News » Movies » Mahima Chaudhry Begins Shooting for The Signature With Anupam Kher Post Cancer Recovery, See Post

Mahima Chaudhry Begins Shooting for The Signature With Anupam Kher Post Cancer Recovery, See Post

Mahima Chaudhry reveals she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Mahima Chaudhry reveals she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mahima Chaudhry will be seen in the film The Signature with Anupam Kher. She shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen reading the script of the film.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 11, 2022, 08:27 IST

Actress Mahima Chaudhry, who recently opened up about her breast cancer journey, has returned to work after recovering. The Pardes actor will be seen in the film The Signature with Anupam Kher. On Thursday, she shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen reading the script of the film. When Anupam asks her the name of the film, she first says ‘Last Signature.’ The Kashmir Files actor then corrects her and jokingly asks her to remember the name of the film. The director and the camera crew were also present in the video.

Watch:

Fans took to the comment section to laud her spirit. One user wrote, “Wow congrats mam 👏🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️" while another added, “Best wishes, get well soon! 🌼 Many blessings."

A couple of days ago, Anupam Kher revealed Mahima Chaudhry battled breast cancer. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video in which an emotional Mahima opened up about her diagnosis and her treatment. Mahima revealed that she opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis with Anupam after he reached out to her for a role in his upcoming film, The Signature. She revealed that she found out about breast cancer during her yearly sonography.

A biopsy was performed and the cancer cells were discovered. She was advised to chemotherapy and Mahima broke down. However, she was assured that she would recover. She went on to narrate how her mother reacted and confirmed that she has now recovered.

Mahima has starred in a few hit movies. These include Daag (1999), Dil Kya Kare (1999), Dhadkan (2000), Kurukshetra (2000), Lajja (2001), and Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and watch Top Videos and Live TV

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 11, 2022, 08:27 IST