Mahima Gupta Gives Some Major Outfit Ideas For Your Next Vacation

While posting this, she mentioned in the caption her absence on the platform and wrote, “After a long time I met Instagram.”

February 27, 2023

Mumbai, India

Mahima Gupta is a well-known name in the Bhojpuri film industry. She rose to prominence for her role in the Alt Balaji series Gandii Baat. The actress has become one of our favourite celebrities and has been adored for her acting skills and social media presence. As the actress keeps treating her fans with some of her adorable shots now and then.

Doing the same, this time, the diva blew our minds with some of her vocational outfits. She was seen in a saffron bikini top with a multicoloured wrap-around skirt. Talking about the accessories, she added a pair of chunky glasses and a hat to complete the vacay mood.

While posting this, she mentioned in the caption her absence on the platform and wrote, “After a long time, I met Instagram." As soon as she shared the pictures, her comments section was flooded with compliments.

A few months ago, she posted some more photos on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She was seen wearing a simple but adorable outfit. The outfit is printed all over with a tiny lit with tiny little flowers and opted for minimal and classic jewellery, including a statement watch and a pair of golden hoops. She also went for a monotone pink and wore monotone pink makeup is a stunning look and is a great choice for the fall season. Cute and comfy to the max! While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Stress less and enjoy the best" and why not? When we looked through these photos of the actress, the word that came to mind was stunning. We hope to see more beautiful images of Mahima Gupta in the coming days.

On the professional front, Mahima was most recently seen in the film The Last Prank. She has also appeared in films such as Tijju Bhai and The Cage of Life.

first published: February 27, 2023, 17:37 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 17:37 IST
