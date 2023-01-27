Pakistani actress Mahira Khan won the hearts of many after a string of videos of her dancing to popular Bollywood tracks at a friend’s wedding went viral on social media. In a well-coordinated performance, Mahira grooved to Govinda’s iconic dance number Husn Hai Suhana along with some of her close friends. With just the right amount of grace and simple yet catchy choreography, the actress appears to be having the time of her life amidst the pre-wedding festivities. If media reports are to be believed, the video comes from the Mehendi function of PR queen Frieha Altaf’s son, Turhan James with Emaan Dharani.

For the event, Mahira opted for a gorgeous lime green designer lehenga accentuated with intrinsic embroidery work done it white thread all over it. With statement jewelry, her hair was pulled back in a neat bun that was finished with the addition of a rose garland. Watch the video here:

Originally, Husn Hai Suhana song captures the sizzling chemistry of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the movie Coolie No.1. The hit dance track was crooned by Chandana Dixit in collaboration with Abhijeet and was composed by Anand Milind. In a subsequent video from the same function, Mahira also sets the dance floor on fire with her stunning moves on Dance Ka Bhoot. However, this time it is a duet performance.

Dance Ka Bhoot features in the tracklist of Ayan Mukerji’s hit fantasy film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The viral clips have amassed lakhs of views and a barrage of adulation for the movie star on social media.

In terms of work, Mahira last shared the screen space with Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Faris Shafi in Bilal Lashari directed The Legend of Maula Jatt. The actioner which is an adaptation of the 1979 cult classic film Maula Jatt, chronicles the life of a local folk hero who takes up on his archnemesis who is the leader of a vicious clan. She will once again share the screen space with Fawad Khan in her upcoming drama flick Neelofar.

