Mahira Khan Talks About Her Bond With Bollywood Actors, 'I'm Still In Touch With Them But...'

While Mahira Khan remains a popular name in the Pakistani television and film industry, she had also made a mark in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Raaes which was helmed by the Rahul Dholakia. The action-drama went on to become a hit with critics praising the on-screen chemistry between King Khan and Mahira.

However, post that, owing to the political turmoil between India and Pakistan, she couldn’t feature in any more Hindi films. Now, in a recent interview, Mahira has expressed that artists, despite their nationality, are always the soft targets and how she evades scrutiny by being careful about what she puts out on the social media.

While interacting with Variety, Mahira Khan revealed that she still stays in touch with the Indian actors but she practices caution so as to not to stir any unwarranted controversy. She shared, “I had the most amazing time working in India. I am still in touch with so many people and there’s a lot of love there. Unfortunately, we are easy targets, soft targets, whether it’s us here in Pakistan, whether it’s them there in India. Because we’re artists, and we’re connected by that thread of art, we actually get each other. So we’re trying to look out for each other, more than anything."

Adding to this, she stated, “Even now, we are so careful with what we write on social media. It’s not that we don’t talk to each other. It’s not that we don’t wish each other on our birthdays. It’s not that we don’t meet each other in different countries. It’s not that – it’s just that we are actually not just protecting ourselves but protecting each other."

Mahira Khan also emphasized that artists are always the scapegoats when some untoward situation arises. She explained, “Unfortunately, it’s politics, it’s not a personal thing. On both ends, until the time that scapegoats are needed, we will always be that… But let’s say that it gets better. Let’s say that there is someone in power who does not use us as easy targets. That would be lovely. Can you just imagine the collaboration? It would be lovely."

The actress recently starred in The Legend of Maula Jatt which also featured seasoned actors like Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik. A remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt, the period action drama had amassed huge numbers at the worldwide Box Office. Not only did it become the highest-grossing Pakistani film but had also created hype in multiple countries owing to its wide release.

