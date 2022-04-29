Mahira Sharma Walks Out Of Interview After Journo Questions Her Weight Gain, Shehnaaz Gill Fans Call It 'Karma'

Punjabi model-actress Mahira Sharma is being criticised on social media after one of her recent interview clips went viral. In the clip, one can see Mahira walking out of an interview before it even started because the interviewer directed his very first question toward her recent weight gain. The journalist started the interview by saying that people don’t let anyone live in peace, as they always comment on an individual’s physique - whether someone is too thin or fat. Mentioning that something of this sort is happening nowadays with Mahira, the journalist, as well as the camera, turned toward her. Expressing her dislike for the question, Mahira stood up and walked out of the interview.

It took no time for the clip to go viral on social media. While a section of people supported Mahira for not tolerating any comment about her body, Shehnaaz Gill fans called it “karma," referring to how Mahira trolled Shehnaaz during their stint in Bigg Boss 13 for her weight.

One of the users tweeted, “Karma, Mahira Sharma, the girl who body-shamed my Sana for weight gain is now slammed by every reporter for the same." Though when Mahira fans urged them to stop spreading hate, the tweet was taken down.

“Mam control… Abhi to hum tumhare level par aa k kuch bole bhi nahi hai… Mahira Sharma shayad bhul gyi BB me woh kya kya bolti thi Sana Ko.. jab sune ki himmat nahi hai to dusro k bare me bolne se phle soch samjh ke bolti (please control, right now we have not stooped down to your level. Have you forgotten what all you said to Sana in Bigg Boss 13? If you don’t have the ability to listen, don’t talk rubbish about others)," another user tweeted.

Mahira is also making headlines for her alleged collaboration with BTS. The rumour caught fire through Korean pop-band BTS member RM’s Instagram photo, check it out here:

Though RM deleted the picture from his account, fans are suspecting a collaboration. However, it has been said that the woman in the photo is not Mahira and BTS is not collaborating with her on any project.

