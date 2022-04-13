Maisie Williams Recalls Attending BTS Concert Before Lockdown, Says Her 'Favourite' Jungkook's Knee Was Hurt

British actress Maisie Williams, who rose to fame with her role in the Game of Thrones, is a K-pop fan. In her recent interview with British GQ, Williams responded to some queries and it seems she could also be a BTS fan like most of us. Maisie came across a tweet by a user that read, “OMG, do you think Maisie Williams has a BTS stan account?” Responding to the query, she said, “I wish I did. It would be cool if I did. But maybe I am double bluffing.”

Maisie admitted that she attended a BTS concert right before the lockdown in 2019. She mentioned that during the concert BTS member Jungkook had injured his knee due to which he could not perform. “It was amazing, but Jungkook, his knee was hurt and he’s my favourite so I didn’t get to see him dance in real life,” she said.

Maisie Williams remains hopeful that she will get to see Jungkook in action if BTS goes on a tour.

BTS fans have also reacted to Maisie Williams’ latest interview. One of the fans commented on Twitter, “Maisie is probably tweeting from her secret stan account right now, chatting with her Twitter bestie who just so happens to be Namjoon on his secret stan account and neither of them have any idea.”

Another fan shared a video of the actress from years ago where she could be seen dancing to the hook step of IDOL by BTS.

Maisie Williams is largely known for playing Arya in the Emmy award-winning show that aired from 2011 to 2019 garnering a global fan base. In her forthcoming project Pistol, Williams works with Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle.

The web series will be streaming on Hulu and portrays the origins of the rock band Sex Pistols in 1970s London, in which she plays Jordan, the model and punk pioneer who worked alongside fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook are in Las Vegas for their concert.

