Maja Maa Movie Review: Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Rao Starrer Forgets It's 2022 And We Can Do Better

Warning: Spoilers ahead: In the second half of Maja Ma, which translated to ‘having fun’ in Gujarati, a demure Pallavi Patel (Madhuri Dixit) sits by herself and comes to terms with all that she has lost. Her husband, her son, and even a prospective daughter-in-law, all because her 30-year-long truth is out of the closet. It is during this scene that I also sit at one end of my bed and think about all that I have lost — two hours of my night wondering what is the point of the film.

Maja Ma, released on Amazon Prime Video, revolves around Pallavi, a homemaker who is also a great dancer and is loved by all. She is everything perfect and her son Tejas Patel (Ritwik Bhowmik) treats her as nothing less than a Goddess. She is also the perfect wife to her husband Manohar Patel (Gajraj Rao) and a supportive mother to her LGBTQ activist daughter Tara Patel (Srishti Shrivastava).

Their life is hunky dory, with the family gearing to host Tejas’ Punjabi girlfriend Esha (Barkha Singh) and her parents Bob (Rajit Kapoor) and Pam (Sheeba Chaddha). The family, despite living for decades in the US, is proud of being rooted. So much so that they still treat women during their periods as untouchables and want a virgin man for their daughter (Yes, there is a scene in the film).

All seemed well until a rumour birthed that Pallavi is a lesbian. Shocking? Not really, the first half hour easily gives it away. However, it is the film from thereon that begins to shock you, and not in a good way. The allegedly loving family starts to look at Pallavi differently and her problems only magnify with every passing scene, leaving her all alone to face her battles.

Coming from the hands of director Anand Tiwari, who has given us projects such as Love Per Square Foot, Bandish Bandits, and Bang Baaja Baaraat, you expect a sensitive and well-dealt tale, especially when it revolves around a person caught between opening the doors of the closet and choosing to keep her secret inside for the well-being of her family.

Instead, writer Sumit Batheja (writer of Jugjugg Jeeyo) and Tiwari deliver a problematic film. It is one thing to show flawed characters but it is something else to make a sensitive subject a mockery. I am ready to give the story a benefit of the doubt that despite it being the year 2022, families in some pockets of tier 2 cities still find it difficult to accept the sexual identities of their children — let alone their parents. The scenes featuring Pallavi’s confession going viral in the neighbourhood she lives in and Tejas’ decision to show his mother to a ‘Baba’ and whatnot is something I am ready to take in with a spoonful of salt for the storytelling purpose.

But adding scenes in which they are merely making a mockery of a confession by adding jazzy music or an erection scene while the family, especially the women are coming to terms with their realities, only loses the punch the film could have given. The numerous twists and turns which eventually left Pallavi all by herself made me wonder what is the point of the movie — is she supposed to fight her battles herself? Wasn’t this film meant to be a little empowering? Aren’t we past showing these situations on the big screen and portraying a little more accepting society?

Maja Ma had so much working in its favour — a unique storyline that would have finally shown a woman struggling with her identity despite the supposedly calm marriage which could have transpired into a compelling story much like Badhaai Do, a brilliant line of actors in form of Madhuri, Gajraj, and others, and the freedom of OTT. But it all goes to vain in an attempt to not dig deep and make a khichdi of all things woke.

The only reason to sit through and watch Maja Ma is the cast but that too not all of them. Madhuri Dixit as the demure Pallavi is brilliant. Her ability to underplay her aura and charm in scenes that requires her to tone down and let her silence do the talking reminds you why she was and is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Gajraj Rao delivers an impressive performance despite the flawed and oddly written character.

Simone Singh is a scene-stealer. The actress has a limited role in the film but lights up the screen every time she appears. She helps Madhuri shoulder some of the crucial scenes, bringing the balance of demure and boldness required in their shots. Sheeba Chaddha and Rajit Kapur get under your skin with their characters but their fake, inconsistent accent that emerges when they speak English and disappears when they speak Hindi or Punjabi is very distracting. I wish there was more for Barkha Singh to offer.

The badly written Tara also impacted Srishti Shrivastava’s performance. Starting off as someone who is aware and at par with changing times, she eventually ends up making you feel angry with her forceful approach towards helping her mother safely come out of the closet.

Among the flaws, I appreciated that the film did not sexualise the idea of lesbians. The scenes showing the two young girls in love are dealt with simplicity and honesty. I just wished the whole movie was dealt with in a similar way.

Maja Ma is now streaming on Prime Video.

