Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath Special Edition: Promo of Neha-Yash's Haldi Ceremony Out

A special edition of Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath, featuring Neha and Yash’s royal wedding, will premiere on Sunday, June 12. A promo for the episode has been released by Zee Marathi Official on Instagram which shows the Haldi ceremony for the couple.

Simmi can be seen coming out of the room in a big yellow attire with shiny makeup. Simmi doesn’t want anyone to put turmeric on her face but is pulled away by the gang. Everyone forcibly puts turmeric all over her face. Watching this promo brings a smile to the audience’s face.

“This is what happens to every turmeric. Today, look at Simmi’s fugitive. June 12, 8 p.m. Two-hour wedding special," said the caption of the promo.

Simmi’s role has been praised by many in the comments. “I don’t like to see people making fun of you, but I have to see it in this episode," wrote one user sympathising with the character. Another commented, “Oh, Simmi made into a ghost." Another one added, “Keep the same makeup of Simmi at the wedding too".

The special videos shared by Zee Marathi make the wedding of the couple even more special. Fans are super excited to watch the special occasion.

In another promo, Pari is seen enjoying and dancing. Fans have already guessed that the song will be a bit emotional after listening to the first few lines from the promo. The soft side of Pari and Neha will be visible in the song. The entire family is seen dancing at Yash’s wedding.

The promo caption reads, “This is a small glimpse of the fairy who comes with a special song. Lyricist and composer Kunal Karan June 12, 8 p.m. Two-hour wedding special."

