Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath To Be Shot In London

Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath actor Prarthana Behere is one of the most prominent faces of the Marathi Entertainment industry. She has taken a break from the shooting of her popular show as she is on a vacation with her husband, Abhishek Jawkar. Prarthana is in London to attend the wedding of her best friend, Sonalee Kulkarni.

Prarthana has an impressive social media presence with over two million followers on Instagram. Recently, Prarthana shared a few glimpses from the wedding of Sonalee and Kunal on her Instagram. In her Instagram post, Prarthana looked regal in a gorgeous saree. The 39-year-old enjoyed her time at the wedding alongside her husband, Abhishek Javkar.

Because of Prarthana’s fame, some Marathi entertainment portals have also posted about her trip to London.

Prarthana is playing the role of a doting mother, Neha Kamat, in Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath. The serial also stars the popular Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade.

Recently, Prarthana broke the Internet when she posted about Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath from London. After seeing her adorable post, fans wondered if the popular Marathi show would be shot in the picturesque city of the United Kingdom. Regardless, Prarthana’s fans want her to return to the show at the earliest.

It is worth mentioning that Prarthana’s friend, Sonalee Kulkarni, is also a famous Marathi actor. Sonalee got married to Kunal in Dubai last year. But due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Sonalee could not invite her relatives and friends to her wedding then. Therefore, Sonalee Kulkarni is having a destination wedding in London, in the presence of her family and close friends from the industry.

