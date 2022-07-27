Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath's Bandu Kaka in Alia Bhatt-Starrer Darlings; Know More

Ajit Kelkar, who plays the role of Bandu Kaka on the Marathi show Majhi Tuji Reshimgath is part of Alia Bhatt’s next Darlings. The trailer of the film was released by Netflix recently. In the trailer, Ajit Kelkar is seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt. In the trailer, Alia Bhatt is calling him Naman Kaka.

As per the dialogue, it seems that Ajit Kelkar is playing Alia’s neighbour. Ajit is a popular face in the Hindi and Marathi industry. He has worked in television, films, and web series as well. He has done two films with Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa. He has appeared in the City of Dreams as well.

In the trailer, Marathi faces like Kiran Karmarkar and Santosh Juvekar were also seen. Santosh Juvekar plays a police officer. Kiran Karamarkar is playing a friend. Kiran has worked in both Hindi and Marathi movies.

Advertisement

Darlings features Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah & Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. Releasing the trailer, Netflix wrote, “Our reaction while watching all these acting powerhouses in one movie: Muh band, aankh khula Badru, a strong-minded woman, and her mother decide to take matters into her own hands when it comes to Badru’s husband Hamza. What follows next is a hilarious comedy jo thodi dark hain.’’

As per the storyline, it is the revenge of a wife who is the victim of mental and physical torture by her husband. The film is jointly produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma. Alia has unveiled her new production house, Sunshine productions, with the same. The film will hit Netflix on August 5.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here