Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath's Myra Vaikul's Bhau Beej With Brother Riyash Thorat

Child actress Myra Vaikul has become a household name in the Marathi television industry. Little Myra has won hearts with her adorable expressions and excellent acting in the popular television show Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath. That’s not the end. Myra even owns her own Instagram account, which is handled by her mother Shweta Vaikul. Myra’s Gram is loaded with pictures and videos of the little girl that are an absolute delight to watch.

Recently, Myra has once again attracted her admirers to her social media account after pictures of Bhai Dooj celebrations surfaced on Instagram. “This is a bond like no other relationship. That’s why this relationship between a brother and sister is so very sweet, Happy Bhau Beej," read the caption.

The pictures captured little Myra and her brother Riyash Thorat in the same frame. Dressed in a green embroidered lehenga, Myra was seen greeting her brother with an aarti plate in her hand, decorated with flowers and a lamp. Both Myra and Riyash sported smiles, looking at each other. Riyas, decked up in a cream kurta-pajama set was seated as her sister performed the Bahu Beej ritual.

In the next slide, the two little munchkins were seen hugging one another as they faced the camera. Both exhibited nothing but pure joy as their eyes gleamed with innocence. Evidently, the sweet snaps drew in plenty of lovely reactions from netizens and viewers of Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath.

“Riyuuu and Myra" exclaimed one individual. ‘So cute," praised a second user. Others dropped red hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments.

Myra’s Instagram account is a hit among social media users. Earlier, the child actress was seen celebrating Diwali by posing with diyas against the backdrop of string lights. Take a look at the video and picture below:

On the professional front, Myra co-stars with Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere in the Zee Marathi television series Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath. She essays the role of Pari which is widely loved by people. The audience has adored her ever since she made her television debut, all because of her innocence, perfect performance, and brilliant dialogue delivery. She has a decent social media fan base thanks to the Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath show, which is impressive for a 5-year-old.

