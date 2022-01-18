Home » News » Movies » Majhi Tuzhi Reshmigathi's Prarthana Shares Romantic Video, Pens Birthday Wish for Husband

She has captioned the video as, "Everything in my life starts from you and everything ends in your name.
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: January 18, 2022, 14:59 IST

Prarthana Behere, who plays the female lead in the show Majhi Tuzhi Reshmigathi, is extremely active on social media. She often poses for pictures with her fans, who turn up on the sets. On Tuesday, she posted a special message for none other than her husband Abhishek Jawkar, who is celebrating his birthday today.

She has shared a romantic video with her husband, calling him “everything in her life". She has captioned the video as, “Everything in my life starts from you and everything ends in your name. You will always be special to me. I love you. Happy birthday my handsome husband," she said. Comments from her fans are pouring in, and all of them are wishing her husband a very happy birthday. The post already has more than 91,000 likes.

In the video, the actor is spending quality time with her husband. She is wearing a green crop top and black leggings, while her husband is in a scarlet T-shirt.

Prarthana won the hearts of the audience with her hit Marathi films Coffee and Baruch Kahi, Mr and Mrs Sadachari, Mitwa, Fuge, and WhatsApp Lagna. Prarthana is currently playing the role of Neha in the series Majhi Tujhi Reshimgathi on Zee Marathi, opposite actor Shreyas Talpade. The show is going through a high point, where the relationship between Yash and Neha is seeing a new phase.

Prarthana and Abhishek tied the knot on 14 November 2017. Their wedding took place in Goa and was attended by many actors from the Marathi film industry.

