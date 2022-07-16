Majili Actress Divyanksha Kaushik is Excited For Her Next Film Rama Rao on Duty

Tamil actress Divyansha Kaushik will be next seen in the movie Rama Rao on Duty opposite Ravi Taja. The makers have locked July 29 for the release of the movie. Rama Rao on Duty features Venu Thottempudi, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Sarpatta John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Ee Rojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani in the supporting roles.

Divyansha Kaushik made her Tollywood debut with the Shiva Nirvana directorial Majili. The movie was a super success at the box office. The film’s overall collection was more than its actual budget. Divyansha was playing the role of Anshu. The audiences have praised her role and acting skills in the movie. The outstanding reviews of the film made her get more offers. Majili was a contemporary love story about separation and reunion.

Divyansha has many projects in the pipeline. Her upcoming film, Rama Rao on Duty is directed by debutant Sarath Mandava. The movie is based on real incidents. The film is an action thriller. The two female protagonists in Rama Rao on Duty are Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan.

The project is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. It is jointly produced under the banners of SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks. Sathyan Sooryan is heading the cinematography department and editing is handled by Praveen KL.

Ravi Teja was last seen in the movie Khiladi directed by Ramesh Varma. Teja will be next seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao, directed by Vamsee. Tiger Nageswara Rao will have a pan-India release. The Krack actor is also working in Dhamaka helmed by Sudhir Verma.

