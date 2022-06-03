Major Actor Adivi Sesh Shares Emotional Post with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Mom, See Picture

Adivi Sesh’s Major, based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was released on the silver screen today, June 3. The much-anticipated film celebrates the life of Major Unnikrishnan who lost his life during the 26/11 terror attacks. The special screening of the film was attended by Unnikrishnan’s parents, along with several celebrities. The actor took to his social media handle to share a photo where he can be seen sharing an emotional moment with Unnikrishnan’s mother.

Adivi Sesh wrote, “For you both. Uncle and amma. #MajorTheFilm releases tomorrow."

Many celebrities including Sushant Akkineni, Saiee Manjhrekar, Lakshmi Manchu, Meher Ramesh among others attended the midnight screening.

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who is known for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the movie is not about the death of the heroic soldier but is about celebrating the life he lived. The film is director Sashi Kiran Tikka and producer Mahesh Babu. Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma.

News18.com’s review reads, “Besides showing the struggle and dedication that a young Sandeep Unnikrishnan had to join the armed forces, the film showcases a point of view that probably not many know of so far. The film indulges in a storyline from the point of view of his parents and how initially his father, K Unnikrishnan, was a tad bit reluctant for letting his son join the Indian Army. Prakash Raj has always impressed the audiences and critics alike with his expressions and acting skills, and this time too, he has hit the right chord. Right from his dialogue delivery to his emotions, the actor aces each and every scene where he appears on screen as the father. One truly would feel the pain and sacrifices K Unnikrishnan would have gone through in his life and when he learnt about the death of his brave son."

The film is released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously.

