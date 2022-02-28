Major Changes in the Cast of Raja Rani 2 Soon. Wil Audience Accept New Actors?

After a very successful first season, the TV show Raja Rani embarked on the second season on October 12, 2020. The lead pair of Sidhu Sid and Alya Manasa was quite successful in entertaining the audience for the second instalment as well. Now, after a period of 2 years, there are going to be some major changes to the case of the show.

Alya, who plays the role of Sandhya Saravanan, is embracing motherhood for the second time. It is being said that due to this reason, Alya could leave the serial any time soon. Also, according to the recent updates, Salsa Mani, who played the character of Sandhya’s brother, will be replaced by Deivamagal fame Suresh. The audience was expecting the ouster of Alya, but Salsa’s replacement came as a surprise.

It’s often seen that when a person playing a certain role is replaced, the audience takes some time before accepting them. It is not easy for the audience to accept a new person playing their favourite character.

Raja Rani narrated the story of Karthik, who has to marry the maid of his family Sembaruthi due to certain circumstances. Sidhu Sid, Praveena, Sreenidhi Sudarshan, Ravi, Archana and others are a part of this serial. The serial has been directed by Praveen Bennett.

The second season of the show follows a different storyline. In the second season, Sandhya wants to become an IPS officer. Saravanan has been shown as a simple and kind-hearted person but less educated than Sandhya.

Saravanan’s mother wants a less educated and simple daughter-in-law who can take care of the house. In a major turn, Sandhya gets married to Saravanan. Whether Sandhya gets Saravanan’s support in pursuing her dreams or not forms the plot of this story.

