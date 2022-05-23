Major Pre-Release Screening: You Can Watch Adivi Sesh’s Movie Even Before Its Release; Here's How

Adivi Sesh is gearing up for his upcoming movie titled, Major. While the film will hit theatres on June 3, it has now been announced that fans will be able to watch the movie even before its release. The makers of Major have announced pre-release screenings in theatres across India. This means that fans will be able to watch the movie even before it hits the theatre. These pre-release screenings will be held in 9 cities across the country from May 24 onwards. These cities are, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kochi. One will be able to book tickets for the same on Book My Show.

Talking about the decision, Adivi Sesh said “As we commenced our promotions, I realized that no matter what I said in an interview…I need to make you FEEL what we feel about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan."

“For the first time ever, we have decided to team up with a leading booking website in order to showcase Major to the audiences Pan India in exclusive previews in multiple cities, even before the official release date. It is a momentous occasion for all of us associated with a film like Major that resonates the undying and unwavering spirit of INDIA," he added.

For the unversed, the film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who laid his life in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Major honours the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life and presents his dedication, courage, and sacrifices.

Major is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. It is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Apart from Adivi Sesh, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma. MAJOR will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

