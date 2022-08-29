Major Star Adivi Sesh Announces Another Pan-India Movie; Details Inside

Actor Adivi Sesh received numerous accolades for his critically acclaimed performance in Major, a biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The actor’s pan-India film was a smash hit across all languages. Sesh has gained several new fans post the success of Major in North India.

Now, as he is basking in the success of the film, the actor has decided to move on to his next project.

The actor, on producer Suniel Narang’s birthday, which falls on August 27, announced his new film with him.

Sesh wished the producer and wrote, “Dear @AsianSuniel ji, many many happy returns of the day. You are a true brother and friend. Your father’s guidance and your support throughout my career have meant the world to me. Happy birthday! @SVCLLP."

While announcing the new film, he wrote, “Oh and… Can’t wait to start our film in a few months."

Although, other details regarding the project are currently under wraps. Sesh hasn’t disclosed any specifics including the cast and crew of the movie. However, Sesh’s next film is also believed to be a pan-India project. Details regarding the same will be revealed soon.

Circling back to Major, the film opened in theaters on June 3. In this film, director Shashi Kiran Thikka has captured the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life for the country during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Leading rating agency IMDB gave the film a 9.2 rating out of 10.

The movie is available on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Besides Sesh, the film stars Shobita Dhulipal, Prakash Raj, and Revathi in key roles.

