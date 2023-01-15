Makar Sankranti 2023: Rishab Shetty, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, More Wish 'Happiness' for All

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which is celebrated on the 14th of January every year. An auspicious harvest festival, Makar Sankranti heralds the coming of spring. The day denotes a change in a season since on Sankranti the Sun begins the movement towards the northern hemisphere from the Tropic of Capricorn. To mark the festival, movie stars including Rishab Shetty, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and more extend greetings, and wish for everyone’s ‘happiness’.

Rishab Shetty took to Instagram to post a happy family picture and extended greetings on the auspicious occasion. He also penned a note in Kannnada. Rishab wrote, “Sesame and jaggery..Let’s share happiness with everyone..Happy Makar Sankranti to all. Wishing you all happy #sankranthi @pragathirishabshetty #ranvitshetty #Raadyashetty."

Megastar Chiranjeevi too extended a sweet note for all, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. He tweeted, “Happy Green Arches, Mungita Muggula and Makar Sankranti to all!In everyone’s life throughout the year Happiness, dairy crops, Bhoga Bhagyalu should be ‘prospering’ !."

Vijay Devrakonda treated his fans to a family pic on the ocassion of Makar Sankranti. The Liger star is seen performing a pooja on the festival at his home.

R Madhavan took to Twitter to post a memorable pic on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Ajay Devgn extended Makar Sankranti and Lohri wishes by posting a tweet.

Check out Suniel Shetty’s post.

Telugu actor Tottempudi Gopichand posted a tweet to mark the occasion. “Wish You and Your Family A Joyful, Healthy, Prosperous and Happiest Makar Sankranti Ahead! #HappySankranti," he tweeted.

Makar Sankranti Festival is celebrated enthusiastically in all parts of India. In north India, people take holy baths in the Ganges, donate rice and dal(lentil) and they also prepare Khichdi (a rice dish). The festival is a celebration of the human spirit and the joy of life. It is a time when family and friends come together and celebrate. During this festival, people take a dip into the holy rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna as they believe it will wash away the human sins. People also prepare scrumptious meals and rejoice the festival together by flying beautiful kites from the terraces of their homes.

