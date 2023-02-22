The producers of the upcoming Malayalam film, Boomerang, have lashed out at lead actress Samyuktha for not cooperating with the promotion of the movie. Samyuktha, who plays the lead role in the movie, did not participate in the promotion of the film. In a press meeting in Kochi, the makers of Boomerang said that the actress said that she was part of mass movie releases, which indicated that she had no time to spare for the promotion of Boomerang.

“Her initial response was that she was no longer acting in Malayalam movies. She continued by revealing that she now works on movies with large budgets, including one with a Rs 35 crore budget. She also mentioned that she needed to maintain her career," one of the producers said at the meet, also noting that Samyukhta had been totally supportive during the shooting though.

The first person to criticise Samyuktha for choosing not to participate in the movie’s promotion was actor Shine Tom Chacko. “How does it help removing your caste name if you refuse to come to movie promotions? Everyone has a responsibility to finish the job they have taken up. What significance is being a Hindu, Muslim or Christian have if you are not doing your job properly," Shine Tom Chacko said.

Boomerang stars Samyukta, Chemban Vinod, Shine Tom Chacko, Baiju Santhosh and Dane Davis. Presented by Good Company, under the banner of Easy Fly Productions Boomerang directed by Manu Sudhakaran will hit the screens on February 24. The movie also stars Vivek Vishwam, Akhil Kavalayur, Harikumar, Nidhina, Manju Subhash, Subalakshmi, Nia, Aparna, Nimisha, Baby Parthavi and others.

Samyuktha’s most recent film, Dhanush’s Sir, has become a huge success in both the Tamil and Telugu versions. Samyuktha is capturing the audience’s attention in the part of Meenakshi, a straightforward and lovely teacher.

