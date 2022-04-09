Makers Lock Date for Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya’s Trailer Launch. Check Here

The makers of Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya, have revealed that the trailer of the action packed drama will be released soon. Rumour has it that the trailer will be unveiled on April 14, 2022. A formal confirmation on the subject is anticipated soon, reported Bollywood Life.

Besides, there have been reports about the film’s pre-release event. According to reports, the creators have opted to hold the event at the Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad on April 24.

Pawan Kalyan, SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, and many other bigwigs of the industry are expected to attend the event. It will be exciting to see Chiru and Charan sharing the same stage.

The producers also plan to release the film on over 2000 screens, as it will star Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in full-length roles for the first time. Chiranjeevi previously appeared in Ram Charan’s Magadheera in a cameo role.

Meanwhile, RRR star Ram Charan has a cameo in Acharya and will be seen romancing Radhe Shyam actor Pooja Hegde. Koratala Siva directs the film, which is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the banners Konidela Production Company, and Matinee Entertainment banners.

Chiru plays a middle-aged Naxalite, who transforms into a social reformer and takes on the Endowments Department over the theft and embezzlement of temple contributions and cash. Chiranjeevi is partnered with Kajal Aggarwal.

Mani Sharma provided the music for Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, while Tirru handled the cinematography.

Chiranjeevi, who was most recently seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will also appear in Godfather, Bholaa Shankar, and other films. Salman Khan, a Bollywood celebrity, will also appear in Godfather.

