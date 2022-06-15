Makers Of Actress Sudha-Starrer Matrudevobhava Lock New Release Date

The makers of Matrudevobhava have locked a new release date for the film. Now, slated to head to theatres on July 1, the film is coming with the caption ‘O Amma Katha’ and is brought to the audience with a strong family subject.

The film was earlier announced to release on February 18 but got delayed due to unknown reasons. The film had completed its post-production in September of last year.

Helmed by newcomer K Haranath Reddy, the upcoming film has senior actress Sudha playing the titular role. Matrudevobhava stars Patanjali Srinivas and Amrutha Chowdhary as the lead pair.

In addition to featuring the aforementioned stars, the film has Suman, Raghu Babu, Posani Krishna Murali, Chammak Chandra, Surya, Gemini Suresh, Sri Harsha, Satya Sri, Sonia Chowdhary, Apurva, Keerthy, Jabardasth Apparao, Shaking Seshu and others in supporting roles.

Said to be based on a tale woven by Sitare (KJS Rama Reddy), the film is inspired by some real-life event. The storyline of the film revolves around the struggles of a single mother.

Earlier, Sudha, speaking about the project, said that she will always be proud of the film. The actress, praising the director and producer said, “Director Haranath Reddy and the producers are newcomers. Everyone has given their best. The film is a clean family entertainer."

Director Haranath Reddy said that Matrudevobhava is a message-oriented film. The emotional scenes and performances of all the actors in the film will stand out, the director added.

Matrudevobhava is produced by Chodavarapu Venkateswara Rao of Sri Vasavi Movies. The film has dialogues penned by Marudhuri Raja, while stunts have been choreographed by Diamond Venkat. Nandamuri Hari handled the editing and the music of the film have been provided by Jaya Surya.

Presented by MS Reddy, the film is made by adding emotional elements to the storyline of how Sudha raised her children after her husband died in an accident.

