Makers of Ajith's AK61 Strike Deal With Leading Tamil Film Distributors; Details Inside

The shooting for Ajith’s next film, AK61, directed by H. Vinoth is currently underway in Hyderabad. The film crew and the production house have planned to release the film during Pongal in January 2023. Reports suggest that the distribution company responsible for distributing most films in Tamil Nadu has struck a deal with Ajith’s movie.

Sources close to the film crew suggest that the deal has been finalised. On Pongal, the film will clash with Thalapathi Vijay’s Warisu. The two films will see Ajith and Vijay clashing at the box office after a long time.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

AK61 is Vinoth’s third directorial film with Ajith in the lead. The previous two films were Paaravi and Valimai. Although Valimai had great action sequences, the film was criticised for not having a great story and screenplay. The makers have completed most of the shooting and the next part of the film is expected to be shot in Pune.

According to reports, the movie will be a heist thriller based on a true incident. Vinoth’s previous directorial Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Athigaram Ondru were both inspired by real-life incidents. Ajith looks stunning in his look for the film and has grown a beard.

The film was expected to release around Diwali but due to shooting delays, it was pushed to Pongal 2023. The cinematography of the film is helmed by Nirav Shah, the details about who is giving the music for the movie are yet to be disclosed.

The movie will reportedly have no songs and only two themes. Since Ajith’s previous releases did not do well at the box office, AK61 will be an important release for his comeback. Apart from Ajith, the movie also stars Kavin and Manju Warrier in prominent roles. Boney Kapoor is the producer for the film and the rest of the details are yet to be disclosed.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here