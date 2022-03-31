Makers of Beast Confirm Trailer Date of Vijay-Starrer; Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay’s ardent fans have been waiting for the teaser or trailer for his forthcoming flick, Beast, with bated breath. On March 29, Nelson Dilipkumar, the filmmaker, wrote a cryptic message promising something on March 30. Fans wanted to know if it was an update on the film’s teaser, trailer, or the much-anticipated crew interview on Sun TV.

His tweet consists of just one word, “Naalai," which means tomorrow in English. Now, the makers have finally informed the fans and cine-lovers that the much-awaited trailer of Vijay-starrer Beast will be out on April 2.

The production banner Sun Pictures, which is backing the film, announced the confirmed date for the trailer launch. Sharing a motion poster of the film, they wrote, “The much-awaited Beast Trailer is releasing on April 2nd at 6 PM."

Meanwhile, Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana from the Beast album have already become chart-topping hits. Now, everyone is waiting for the trailer of the flick. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay have gone insane on social media platforms and they just can’t wait to see their favourite star on the big screen again.

This Nelson Dilipkumar film will hit theatres on April 13. The film will vie at the box office with Yash’s K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. The film is expected to be a gangster thriller. The movie’s cast and crew have been tight-lipped about the movie’s specifics.

The film also includes Pooja Hegde as the female lead, in addition to Vijay. Furthermore, Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko will also appear in supporting parts in this eagerly anticipated film.

The soundtrack for Vijay’s film was created by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography was handled by Manoj Paramahamsa. R. Nirmal was in charge of the film’s editing.

