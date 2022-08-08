Makers Of Dasara Share Special Friendship Day Poster Featuring Nani

Telugu actor Nani is currently busy with his upcoming project Dasara. On the occasion of Friendship Day on August 7, the makers of the film released a special poster featuring Nani and others. The posture featured Nani and his gang from the film in a charming mood. The poster has heightened the excitement among Nani fans.

“Dhoom dhaam dostaan. Let’s do it differently," wrote Nani on Instagram sharing the poster.

The poster, perfect for Friendship Day’s photo album, revealed Nani having a pleasant moment with his friends, seated on a patch of overgrown grass. The gang looks up towards the sky to face the camera and sport big smiles as if cheering for something.

Nani has adopted a rugged look in the film with a full-grown beard and wild hair. In the poster, he can be seen wearing an orange shirt with a black tee underneath. The picture with all the co-stars of Dasara in one frame looks quite rustic and raw with Nani’s expressions stealing the limelight.

The Dasara poster has been well-received by the fans as they seem unable to contain their excitement to watch their favorite hero on screen. Nani fans have showered the comment section with love, anticipating the arrival of the action drama.

Earlier he had shared another poster of the film, announcing the commencement of the shoot, which soon became the talk of the town.

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara stars popular Telugu actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead opposite Nani. Other important actors include Samuthirakani and Zarina Wahab. The film is expected to be released during the Dussehra festival.

Nani has previously worked in many films like Ante Sunderaniki, Shyam Singha Roy, Jersey and Makkhi to name a few.

