Makers of Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam Lock Release Dates. All You Need to Know

Dhanush’s next film Thiruchitrambalam in which he collaborates with filmmaker Mithran Jawahar is all set to enter theatres. Thiruchitrambalam billed as a family drama, is the actor and filmmaker’s fourth venture together, following Kutty, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, and Uthamaputhiran, and hopes are high for the movie.

Previously, it was reported that the film will be released in July 2022. Udhayanidhi Stalin, the film’s producer and distributor, has now confirmed that the film will hit theatres on July 1, 2022.

Thiruchitrambalam, bankrolled by Sun Pictures, is being released by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. The actor-politician acknowledged this in a recent interview while promoting his new film Nenjukku Needhi, which will be released on May 20.

Advertisement

Nithya Menen, Raashii Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja, and Prakash Raj are also playing important parts in Thiruchitrambalam.

The film’s soundtrack is by Dhanush’s longtime companion Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography is by Om Prakash, who had paired up with Dhanush in movies like Anegan, Maari, Maari 2 and Pattas. Thiruchitrambalam’s editor is credited to Prasanna GK, who began with Maari.

Meanwhile, a small snippet of a Thiruchitrambalam song got leaked on the internet in April. Dhanush and Nithya Menon were seen in festive dresses in the leaked music video. This piqued the interest of fans.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Thiruchitrambalam’s storyline is divided into two parts: the protagonist’s college days and his maturity. Dhanush’s avatar has two romantic interests, one during his college years and another later in life.

Dhanush’s recent films have skirted theatrical distribution, which is why his fans are excited to watch Thiruchitrambalam on the big screen. Dhanush was most recently seen in Karthick Naren’s Maaran, Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram, and Anand L Rai’s Hindi love film Atrangi Re.

The national award-winning actor is also going to appear in Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven, the multilingual Vaathi alongside Venky Atluri, and Anthony and Joe Russo’s Hollywood drama, The Gray Man. Aside from that, he said that he will be working with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj again following Karnan. The film’s pre-production has begun, and filming will begin next year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.