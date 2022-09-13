Makers Of Fahadh Faasil’s Top Gear To Change The Title; Know Complete Story

Fahadh Faasil will next be seen in Sudheesh Sankar’s Top Gear. However, Telugu film producer K V Sridhar Reddy is also making a film with Aadi Saikumar with the same title. When the poster of Fahadh Faasil was released, Sridhar raised objections over the title. Film producer K V Sridhar claims that he holds exclusive rights to the title Top Gear in Telugu and protested against the other production house for announcing a film with the same title.

Now, in an interview with Hyderabad Times, Fahadh Faasil’s Top Gear producer R B Choudary said, “We weren’t aware that there was another movie with the same title. This is not an issue; we will change the title in Telugu and retain it for other languages. This way, all parties will be happy. They (the team of Aadi Saikumar’s Top Gear) reached out to me yesterday evening and we agreed to change the title. I just wish they spoke to us first before releasing a statement in the press."

In the press release issued by K V Sridhar, the makers mentioned that they are making a film titled Top Gear with Adi Saikumar and the shoot is also done. Their film is in the last stages of post-production. The statement further reads that when they were about to release the poster of their film, another production house released their poster with the same name.

“A popular production house in Telugu announced a movie with the same title. They even released the first look of the movie starring a star hero of another language. We’re completely disappointed with the act of the producers. It’s not correct to use the same title. We hold the rights of the title and no other body in Telugu can use it. Hope, the producers will change the title, so that the issue will be resolved amicably," Sridhar had said.

