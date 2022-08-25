Makers of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 Share Delightful Pics From Muhurat Puja

Kamal Haasan’s fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of his iconic film Indian. Now, the makers of the film have resumed shooting for Indian 2 with a muhurat puja. The much-awaited project is being produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies and Lyca Productions. Recently, Lyca Productions shared delightful pictures of the muhurat puja on Twitter. In the pictures, director S Shankar is seen at the event along with the rest of the crew. However, Kamal Haasan is missing from the event and reports suggest that the superstar will be joining the shoot in September this year.

“Indian 2 Shoot resumes with a Pooja today," read the tweet of Lyca Productions.

Advertisement

Before the muhurat puja, director S Shankar tweeted and revealed that the shooting of the highly-anticipated film was commencing on August 24 after a long gap of more than two years.

Top Showsha Video

S Shankar wrote, “Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes."

Advertisement

It is worth noting that the shoot of Indian 2 came to a standstill in February 2020 after a major accident on the sets of the film. If reports are to be believed, the latest schedule of Indian 2 will take place at a huge set near Parrys Corner in Chennai.

Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the phenomenal success of his recent film Vikram. The action thriller collected Rs 440 crore at the worldwide box office and emerged as the most successful film of Kamal Haasan’s career. The audience liked Vikram’s edge-of-the-seat action sequences and Kamal Haasan’s terrific screen presence.

Trade analysts are delighted that Kamal Haasan is back with another engrossing film after Vikram. There is great hype around Indian 2 and the film will likely rake in the moolah at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here