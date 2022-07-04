Makers of Kitchen Kallakar Arrange Shefali and Sameer's Wedding; Fans Love it

Neha and Yash recently got married in the fan-favourite popular show Mazhi Tuzi Reshimgath. Fans loved and adored the special episodes surrounding the ceremony. Then Zee fans got treated to another occasion with Shefali and Sameer’s marriage on the stage of Kitchen Kallakar.

Shefali and Sameer recently came on stage as kitchen artists on the show Kitchen Kallakar. Guests of the show got excited about their love story and arranged a wedding. They performed all the rituals in a lovely fashion. Fans got treated with a lot of humour and many found tears in their eyes laughing.

Actor Shankarshan Karhade made many amazing jokes on stage while staying in his role. He said, “What happened to me due to the enthusiasm of all of you, I thought I would get someone like Neha, but I got Shefali." Shefali also replied with many witty statements and the occasion kept audiences pinned to the show.

The official Instagram page of Kitch Kallakar showed a chip of the guests laughing and dancing with the rituals of the wedding. “On the stage of Spicy Kitchen Kallakar, Kajal took a look at the story," said the post. Fans filled the comment section with an appreciation for the show and its cast. Many shared laughing and heart emojis while many commented showing love for their favourite show.

The two lovebirds also danced to a special romantic song. The guests of this small wedding were overjoyed seeing this love affair. The groom, instead of coming on a female horse, was brought on a toy bike. The audience present on the show couldn’t help but smile and laugh. The actor’s face turned visibly red throughout the whole show, and everyone present had a lot of fun.

The actors will soon be seen in the series Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimagath. Zee’s audience is waiting for what comes next to the channel.

